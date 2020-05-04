Randy Orton & Edge Promo For Next Week’s Raw

WWE aired a promo during tonight’s RAW on the USA Network that advertised Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge for next Monday’s episode.

It will be interesting to see if Orton and Edge really appear next week. There is some speculation that tonight’s promo was an error as it was similar to a promo used in the build to WrestleMania 36, which said Edge would be hunting Orton. While the promos are not the same, as seen below, it was believed that the blow-off to the Orton vs. Edge feud came at WrestleMania. Orton and Edge haven’t been seen since their Last Man Standing match from Night Two of WrestleMania 36, which saw Edge get the win.

Stay tuned for updates on next Monday’s post-Money In the Bank edition of RAW. WWE previously announced that next week’s RAW will see RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch confront the winner of the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.