Randy Orton Expected to Miss a Significant Amount of Time From WWE

Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a back injury and is unlikely to return anytime soon. Orton was thought to have a “significant” injury and would be out until the end of the year.

Orton has required a fusion in his lower back, which will keep him out of action for an extended period of time, according to Fightful Select. The surgery has already taken place, as his wife stated on social media.

Some in WWE said they’d be lucky to have him back after such a long career and given the gravity of the injury. Orton insisted when he was injured that he would return eventually, but there are currently no creative plans for Orton and no timetable for his return.

Orton’s contract runs through 2024, but it’s unclear whether that time can be extended or frozen due to injury.

On the May 20 episode of SmackDown, RK-Bro lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a unification match. The Bloodline laid out Orton after the match to write him off television.