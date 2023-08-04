Randy Orton In Town For WWE SummerSlam, Backstage Update On His WWE Status

Several stars are expected to be in town this weekend for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place this Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for a variety of reasons, including to see friends and filming for Peacock in some cases.

It’s arguably WWE’s second-largest event of the year, after WrestleMania, and it’s in the same league as Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank.

For over a year, fans have been hoping to hear good news about Randy Orton. He has been out since last May after undergoing back fusion surgery late last year.

As previously reported this week, Orton has not been factored into WWE creative plans in any way, and there has been no extensive discussion about Orton’s plans.

Orton has resumed lifting but has not returned to the ring. Regarding a possible SummerSlam return, one WWE creative source “said to not count on it and that he’d not been factored into any creative that they’d heard of.”

If Orton is planning a return, it is being kept quiet among the company’s employees.

Orton is in town ahead of SummerSlam, according to PWInsider. It’s uncertain why he’s there.