Randy Orton Issues Statement About Making WWE History At Survivor Series

Randy Orton issued the following statement on Twitter:

“I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career. Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends) that have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of! It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history.

The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series… man time flies don’t it? #WWE #SurvivorSeries #RAW”

According to ProFightDB.com, Orton is tied with Kane at 176 WWE PPV event matches so Orton will seemingly break the record if he competes on Sunday at Survivor Series in his scheduled tag team match with Matt Riddle against The Usos.