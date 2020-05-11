Randy Orton Issues WWE Backlash Challenge To Edge

Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge looks to be confirmed for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Tonight’s taped RAW main event segment saw Edge return for his first appearance since defeating Orton in the Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last month. Edge talked about the win and how he came back to WWE to retire on his own terms. Edge also said he didn’t come back to hunt Orton, as WWE had advertised, because he got his closure at WrestleMania. He continued and said he and his family were ready to move on from Orton. Edge went to speak about the WWE locker room, but Orton interrupted and made his way to the ring. Orton first congratulated Edge and said the better man won at WrestleMania. Orton ended up leaving and coming back to the ring, saying he can’t lie to himself for Edge because while the better man did win at WrestleMania, the better wrestler did not. Orton had more words for The Rated R Superstar before challenging him to a match at Backlash. Orton said this would be a straight up wrestling match, with no gimmicks. Charly later asked Edge for his answer but he remained silent. Charly noted that if this match does happen, it could be the greatest pro wrestling match ever.

RAW went off the air with Orton and Edge staring ahead in the middle of the ring, Orton focusing on Edge while Edge looked a bit concerned. Edge never did answer the challenge

As noted, WWE confirmed during Money In the Bank that Backlash will be held on June 14. This will be the first Backlash pay-per-view since 2018. There’s no word yet on where Backlash will be held, but it may end up taking place at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. There’s speculation on WWE holding the event at another location outside of Orlando, but that will depend on the COVID-19 outbreak and how restrictions are easing up.

