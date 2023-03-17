Randy Orton Making A WWE Return In The Near Future?

Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton could be returning to the ring soon.

There have been some internal rumblings about Orton in the last week or so, according to a new report from PWInsider. This is intriguing because there has been no formal discussion about Orton within WWE for quite some time.

There is no word on what Orton’s future plans are, but a heel Orton vs. babyface Cody Rhodes match following WrestleMania 39 would be a hot program for both Superstars, who have a history with each other.

The Viper has been on the shelf since May 2022 due to back issues, but he underwent lower back fusion surgery in late 2022. In late November, Orton’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., told fans that his son was “coming along” and would be back soon. It was reported at the time that Orton would be out of action for an extended period of time.

Orton hasn’t wrestled since he and Matt Riddle were defeated by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on May 20, 2022 SmackDown, in the match that unified the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles. Orton has not been seen since, and WWE stated on TV that he was suffering from a back injury, but no further official updates have been provided. Orton was then reported to require surgery, which he did, as PWMania.com previously reported.

