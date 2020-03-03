Randy Orton On Attacking Beth Phoenix, Edge Raw Return News

Randy Orton took to Twitter today with his first comments since ending last night’s RAW with a RKO to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Orton taunted Phoenix and her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

He wrote, “Never send a woman to do a man’s…….ahhh, you get it. [waving hand emoji] @EdgeRatedR #Raw”

As we’ve noted, it’s believed that Edge will get payback on Orton to set up their WrestleMania 36 match during next week’s RAW from Washington, DC. We noted last week how the Capital One Arena in DC had announced that Edge would be appearing to give an update on his condition, but the arena is no longer listing The Rated R Superstar for next Monday’s post-Elimination Chamber show. There’s no word yet on if Edge will still appear, but this could just be a case of the arena removing him from the listing to make the appearance a surprise.

Edge and Phoenix have not commented on last night’s show-closing RAW angle as of this writing, but Natalya did. Natalya was one of the Superstars who came out to check on Phoenix after the RKO.

Natalya wrote, “Through thick and thin….@TheBethPhoenix”

Stay tuned for updates on the Edge vs. Orton feud. You can see the full tweets from Orton and Natalya below: