WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton spoke with The Independent on a number of topics, including how his back surgery in 2022 has given new life to his in-ring career.

Orton said, “I was able to do things in the gym that I hadn’t done since I was in my 20’s, and since I had my back fixed, I was able to strengthen it. That gave me new life, that gave me stability, almost like body armor so to speak that I had never had before.”