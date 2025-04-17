Randy Orton On When He Realized John Cena Was A Special Talent

WWE legend Randy Orton spoke with ESPN about various topics, including when he recognized that John Cena was a special talent.

Orton said, “In WWE developmental, there was this guy named BJ Payne. Jim Cornette wanted BJ to cut a promo on the spot, in front of everybody. BJ, bless his heart, kind of just stood there for a second — cat had his tongue. And right then and there, Cena stood up and just cut a promo. It was storytelling 101. We were on the edge of our seat like, ‘Oh, this guy is really f—ing special.’ That was the first time I realized, ‘Oh man, I’m going to know this guy for the rest of my life.’”