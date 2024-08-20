Randy Orton On WWE Bash In Berlin: “I Think Me And GUNTHER Should Close The Night”

GUNTHER and Randy Orton are about to face off again, but this time the stakes are higher as a title is on the line.

In their first meeting, GUNTHER defeated Orton in the King of the Ring finals earlier this year. Unfortunately, there was some debate because Orton’s shoulder was up when the referee called the pinfall.

Following that show, Triple H stated that they will run it again when Orton was fit. That’s happening as GUNTHER prepares to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Orton at WWE Bash In Berlin next Saturday.

Orton told DailyMail that he believes they will have a terrific bout due of their natural chemistry and the fact that they would be competing against each other.

“I’m always out there feeling like I have something to prove. I haven’t had a Main Event PLE match at almost four years. I didn’t realize it had been that long, plenty of PLE since then, but not one of this caliber. So yeah, the crowd is going to be hot and this is going to be a big night. I would love to see us main event this show.”

Orton said, “But I know Cody [Randy] and Kevin [Owens], that’s a big, big match too, but you’ve got a couple good guys in there beating the sh** out of each other. I think me and GUNTHER should close the night. And I think that it’s going to go down in history is, whether or not I win or lose. People will be talking about this match for a long time, and I know that, because GUNTHER is such an amazing talent.”

At the PLE, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face Kevin Owens, while Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will face Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, and CM Punk will face Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match.