Randy Orton Opens Up About A WWE Promo That He Wasn’t Comfortable With

During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Randy Orton talked about his 2006 storyline with Angle and Rey Mysterio following the death of Eddie Guerrero. Orton brought up the line he used about Guerrero being “in hell” and how he wasn’t comfortable with saying it:

“100% was not comfortable with it. Rey assured me that it’s something Eddie would have wanted, and even still, Rey and myself went to Vickie, and Vickie gave us her blessing. She said the same thing. Eddie would have wanted to help you guys in this manner if he could have used his death in some way to help the business as morbid as that sounds; he would have wanted us to do it,”

“Especially with Rey being involved, so although it was a horrible tragedy and we all lost our friend, it was kind of something that helped me along the way in my career, and a lot of people, you know, as a bad guy talking about that. That was heat, and it worked, you know, it kind of helped with the angle between Rey and me. But looking back, it will always be something that was a little, you know, there are a lot of things that I’ve done in my career that have made me uncomfortable. I think we can all agree on that, right? Individually, but that, in particular, was something that I’d put at the top of the list.”