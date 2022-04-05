Randy Orton Opens Up On Confidence Issues About Becoming A Wrestler

Randy Orton spoke about his past confidence issues on the road to becoming a wrestler in WWE on the Pat McAfee Show.

As a young man, he didn’t think he’d be able to follow in the footsteps of his father and WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton.

“It was kind of a confidence thing, like I never looked at myself and thought, ‘There’s the f**king man right there’. I didn’t know how to build myself up, I didn’t look in the mirror and see someone capable of following in my father’s footsteps.

“Getting bullied as a kid and s**t like that, I kinda went through that, but all kids deal with that right. I think it’s helped me now, I see the kids in the front row, being a father too, a lot’s changed in my life from when I was in my 20s. But I see these kids and, man, they make my day, putting a smile on a kid’s face, especially those 8, 9, 10 year old girls.

“I have two daughters that I’m just wrapped around their finger. I love my three sons too but there’s something about those little girls. And it’s funny because in my 20s I used to be looking for the chicks in the audience.”