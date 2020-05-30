Randy Orton Reacts To George Floyd’s Death, Responds To Fan

Randy Orton took to Twitter, commenting on the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, MN after police officers held him on the ground with their knees. Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly seven minutes until he eventually passed away. Chauvin has been arrested on charges of second degree manslaughter and third degree murder.

Orton tweeted the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag and when a fan told him to “Stop spreading hate and segregation” and said “All lives matter,” Orton replied with the following:

“All lives DO matter, but the point I was trying to make is that I finally realized that until #BlackLivesMatters, they can’t. Get it?”

