Randy Orton Reacts To Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania 41 Withdrawal

During the April 4, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Kevin Owens would no longer be competing at WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury requiring surgery. The highly anticipated match between Owens and Randy Orton has officially been canceled.

In an interview with Complex.com, Orton opened up about the unfortunate news and expressed deep sympathy for his longtime colleague.

“If we’re being real here, my heart breaks for Kevin. I think, first and foremost, I just hate that he’s gotta go through that. Even more than a physical journey he’s gotta go on to let his body heal, it’s a mental journey too. His body’s been through it, and now he’s paying that price, like he said in the ring the other day. We all pay the price at one point or another.”

The article also revealed that Orton personally arranged for Owens to receive a second medical opinion from a surgeon who had previously treated Orton himself. Wanting to support his friend beyond the ring, Orton advised Owens to prioritize his health and family above all else.

“I told him to do what’s best for him and his family,” Orton said. “And to call me if he needs anything or just wants to talk.”

Owens’ surgery reportedly took place on April 7, and while the expected recovery time is estimated at 12 to 15 months, the wrestling world continues to rally behind him with hopes for a full recovery and eventual return to action.