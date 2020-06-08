Randy Orton Responds To Insult From Tommaso Ciampa, Knocks NXT

The war of tweets between WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa and WWE RAW Superstar Randy Orton continued on Twitter this evening. As noted before, Orton took to Twitter after the NXT “Takeover: In Your House” show to joke about leg slaps, something that has been a topic of discussion on pro wrestling social media as of late. Orton wrote, “Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap”

Ciampa fired back this afternoon and took a shot at Orton for being boring in the ring. He wrote, “My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses”

In an update, Orton took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to Ciampa, referring to NXT as a wrestling school.

“Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level,” Orton wrote.

Orton also responded to a fan and called them a “fuckin’ mark” in response to a tweet. The fan replied to Orton’s original tweet about “leg slaps” at Takeover and wrote, “I heard Backlash will be terrible”

Orton, who will wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Backlash in a match that was taped on Sunday, fired back at the fan. He wrote, “Yeah? Who said? It’s a week from now ya fuckin mark #greatestwrestlingmatchever”

Ciampa has not responded to Orton’s latest tweet as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related tweets below:

