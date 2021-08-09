Randy Orton Returning In Tonight’s RAW Opening Segment

WWE and Randy Orton have announced that The Viper will return on tonight’s RAW episode. Orton will be in the opening segment to kick the show off. He tweeted the following-

Been away for a bit, but tonight, I’m back on #WWERaw … and I won’t keep you waiting, I’m kicking off the show. #ViperIsBack https://t.co/doKobmWF4F — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 9, 2021

Orton has not appeared on RAW since losing to John Morrison on June 21st. He & Matt Riddle are rumored to face AJ Styles & Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

