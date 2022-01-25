Randy Orton Reveals He Missed Almost Two Months of WWE TV Due To Covid-19

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Randy Orton talked about his absence from WWE during the early Summer of 2021. Orton revealed that he had gotten Covid-19:

“In June, I got COVID. I missed seven weeks of TV because my blood inflammation levels were so high that they were worried that it was going to turn into a mild cardease or echo cardease or something with the heart.”

“I lost 20 pounds during Covid. I had it so bad. I was stick skinny, stick thin. I had a chance to rebuild. I’m either going to do it this way or I’m going to do it that way.”

“I cut the alcohol. I cut the sugar. I started training a little harder. I started seeing another physical therapist for some issues with my shoulder and my back because we’re always staying up on those injuries. Here we are six months later and I think I’m feeling the best that I’ve felt physically since I can remember to be honest with you.”

Orton wrestled John Morrison on the June 21st 2021 edition of WWE RAW and did not wrestle against until the August 9th RAW.

