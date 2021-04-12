Randy Orton Paid $20,000 To Bring Family To WrestleMania 37

Randy Orton took to Twitter after defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the opening match of WrestleMania 37 Night Two, and revealed the expensive price tag on bringing his family to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Orton noted that he was charged $20,000 to bring his wife and their 5 kids to Raymond James Stadium for the big event.

He wrote:

“WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon…. and WIN!”