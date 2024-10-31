Randy Orton Reveals Love For Female Rappers: “They Get My Blood Pumping”

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton appeared on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts, where he talked about a number of topics including how he loves rap music and female rappers in particular.

Orton said, “I love rap music, but not just any rap music, I love female rappers in [my ear] blowing my eardrums. I love Megan The Stallion and Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and Glorilla [laughs]. KenTheMan. Sexyy Red’s from St Louis. I’m talking, I’ve got an extensive female rap artist playlist in my phone. They get my blood pumping, what can I say?”

You can check out Orton’s comments in the video below.

