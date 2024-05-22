Randy Orton Reveals Top Neurologists Wanted Him To Retire From The Wrestling Business

Randy Orton recently did an interview with SportsKeeda, which was released today, and he discussed a variety of topics.

Orton returned to WWE TV at Survivor Series in November, working the Men’s WarGames Match, his first match in over a year due to back fusion surgery. It was feared to be a career-ending injury, as Orton explained in this interview. Here are some highlights:

On being advised to retire from wrestling while he was out injured:

“I had top neurologists telling me, ‘You know what? You had a great career, you have a life after wrestling, and you wanna be comfortable. You don’t wanna be in pain the rest of your life. We’re gonna fix your back, but you’re gonna have to stop wrestling’. The first six months that I was out, I had that in the back of my head, and it was tough. It was mentally very challenging.”

On storytelling:

“That’s what we do. We’re storytellers, right? And we can tell a story within a story a lot of times, not because you came up with it the night before or before the match or while you were talking about spots, but it happens organically in the middle of that ring, and you can’t call that in the back. You have to listen to the crowd and gauge how they’re feeling, what they wanna see, what they might not wanna see, tease them, and know how to sell accordingly. I learned that from my old man.”

You can check out the complete interview below: