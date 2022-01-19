Randy Orton Says He’s Starting To Feel That Effects of Using The RKO For Years

In an interview with Fox 2 Now in St. Louis to promote the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Randy Orton talked about his RKO finishing move:

“Well, it’s quite simple. I jump up as high as I can, grab the guy’s neck and come crashing down to the mat. I’ve been doing it for a long time. I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back. After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it.”