Randy Orton Says Part Of Ric Flair RAW Segment Was Unplanned

Randy Orton participated in a WWE Conference Call ahead of SummerSlam where he spoke to media about breaking John Cena & Ric Flair’s title reigns, his promos, working with Vince McMahon, and more. He was also asked about working with Flair and the punt segment from the recent RAW and here’s what he had to say:

“That segment, that was hard to do. There were so many things I could’ve said that would’ve been nasty and would’ve even made that segment better. It was hard to look him in the eye, no matter how much we wanted it to come across that way, it was hard to be mean to that man after how he’s treated me for the past twenty years especially. But ya know, business is business. Ric knows that and I know that and I’ll tell you what he was never supposed to grab the microphone from me that night.

He was just supposed to say a few things under his breath that the hand held camera in the ring may or may not pick up. You were supposed to see our facial expressions and get an idea that he was bringing me back in & eventually we had the hug and I turned on him but when he grabbed the mic I was thinkin ‘Ah, come on Ric you’re not supposed to grab the mic’ but then he went on to cut that promo and it was very touching. The thing is he meant everything he said. That’s why he’s so special to this business, he’s always left his heart out there in the ring and every emotion you get out there from Ric Flair, it’s real and that’s one of the reasons he’s the best.”

Credit- Kenny McIntosh