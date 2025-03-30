Randy Orton Sends Warning To Kevin Owens Ahead Of WrestleMania 41: “Your Ass Is Mine”

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton appeared in a digital exclusive shortly following last Friday’s SmackDown to discuss several topics, including facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41.

Orton said, “You wanna hear a little something from the Legend Killer? You wanna hear a little something from the Viper, the Apex Predator? I’ll tell you what, I was out four freaking months because Kevin Owens dropped on me, at my head. Four months, no matches, four months, the ring rust started to build up and now I’m out, I got my second match in four months. Beat Carmelo Hayes two weeks ago, now, I’m out there with Drew McIntyre of all People and Kevin Owens wants to stick his nose in my business.Now, the match is set, Owens, Orton, WrestleMania, Piledriver versus Punt Kick.”

On what he’s going to do to Owens:

“But he is just only going to nip, nip, nip, nip away at me until I kick him so hard come the day on WrestleMania, grandest stage of all, I am gonna send his head clear over the freaking roof. Just wait and watch Night 1, WrestleMania 41. Kevin Owens, your ass is mine.”

You can check out Orton’s comments in the video below.