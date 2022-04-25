Randy Orton Speaks Out On What His Legacy In Wrestling Will Be

Randy Orton, who will be celebrating the 20-year anniversary of his WWE debut on tonight’s RAW, spoke about his legacy in an article published on the UK Metro:

“A lot of people ask me what my legacy’ll be. I think, if you’re talking WWE more specifically, my legacy will be that I was the next guy – after The Undertaker – that was the only person that never went anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, more accolades. I don’t care if Roman Reigns… I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I got a long way to go. My legacy will be, that I did it longer than anybody.”