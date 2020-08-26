Randy Orton Talks About The ‘New-School’ Style Of Wrestling

In an interview with Vibe and Wrestling, Randy Orton commented on the “new-school” style of wrestling:

“I think the new school is more about the mentality of independent wrestling. We have a lot of people coming from independent companies and are called by NXT and WWE, many who can tell good stories. They are perhaps counted in a faster way, it is a little more – I think the most careful way to call is ‘dangerous’. I think that if people realized what these guys risk many times, and the times they put their neck on the line just for one night a year to try to attract attention or to grab the torch, I think they would understand a little better. It’s definitely an exciting style, but I think the new school, the fast speed they move at, the bumps they take, the false finishes, the nonstop action, I think in the long run it hurts the story you’re trying to tell.”

“In general, the psychology has not changed. These athletes of today are more and more athletic. They have great physical ability and capacity to do things better than past generations. They do things that have never been seen before, especially in the past, and are reaching heights unknown to date. I enjoy watching the guys from the new school, and I can recognize when one of them can tell a story with the new school style. I don’t think it has changed too much.”

