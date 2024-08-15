Randy Orton Talks With Cody Rhodes About His Eventual WWE Retirement

Randy Orton addressed his future WWE retirement during a sit-down interview with Cody Rhodes on the latest installment of his WWE digital series, “So, What Do You Want To Talk About?”

“To answer your question honestly, I think do this for as long as I can and make sure, we brought up my wife Kim on a couple of occasions, she told me, ‘When it’s time to hang them up, I’ll let you know,'” Orton told ‘The American Nightmare.’ “If this is when I need to hang them up, I don’t want to go here. I don’t want to retire and have a last match and then leave the company and have another last match and another one and another one.”

Orton continued, “Like John (Cena). When he says, ‘This is my last Royal Rumble. This is my last Elimination Chamber. This is my last WrestleMania.’ He means it. If anyone has ever meant that, it’s him. I want to follow suit. I want, when it’s all said and done and it’s over, I want it to be over. I want to take it to that point and then tear it down and ride off into the sunset.”

Check out the complete episode of “So, What Do You Want To Talk About?” with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.