Randy Orton To Have Matches With WWE NXT Stars?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa exchanged words on Twitter and Orton has brought up Ciampa in interviews.

Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Orton has expressed interest in working with stars from the NXT brand:

“Our sources tell us that Randy Orton has thrown about the idea of working with some of NXT’s roster, with Ciampa being one of the people he would be keen to work with. We’ve also heard that other names such as Adam Cole have been discussed.”

Ciampa has publicly rejected the idea of moving to the main roster. However, a source told Dangoor that Ciampa is open to doing a feud with Orton on RAW. With Vince McMahon reportedly unhappy about NXT’s viewership numbers in recent months, it’s possible that Orton vs. Ciampa could be a cross-brand storyline.