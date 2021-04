WWE has announced the first ever singles match between Randy Orton and Braun Strowman for Monday’s RAW on USA Network.

Orton and Strowman competed in last week’s 3-Way with Drew McIntyre, which Drew won to earn a WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley at Backlash on 5/16.

Here is the updated RAW line up for Monday-

-Drew McIntyre wants answers from MVP over T-BAR and MACE attack

-Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

-Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton