Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans Announced For WWE NXT On October 8

“The Viper” has a dance partner for his special match in WWE NXT.

As noted, Ava announced on this week’s episode of WWE NXT that Randy Orton will not only be appearing on the second week of WWE NXT on CW on October 8 in his hometown of St. Louis, MO., but he’ll be competing in a match.

On Friday, WWE announced the opponent for Orton’s rare NXT bout.

“Can’t wait for this,” the announcement read. “Randy Orton will go one-on-one with Je’Von Evans when WWE NXT heads to St. Louis on October 8th!”