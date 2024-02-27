Randy Orton Wants Fan Who Randomly RKOs People In New York To Be Locked Up For Assault

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton took to his official Twitter (X) account to respond to a video of some fan randomly hitting people with his RKO finisher without their consent in the streets of New York.
Orton wrote, “Bring the punt kick back and give him a good ol case of CTE ya later plus 5 years in prison for assault.”
You can check out the posts below.
This man goes around the Bronx dropping random people pic.twitter.com/nZ5xr20CUc
— Crime Net (@TRIGGERHAPPYV1) February 25, 2024
Bring the punt kick back and give him a good ol case of CTE ya later plus 5 years in prison for assault. https://t.co/sklLtKhYRU
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 26, 2024