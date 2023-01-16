Randy Savage Once Pitched a Hair vs. Career Match Against Shawn Michaels

Lanny Poffo recently revealed that his brother, Randy Savage, once pitched a WrestleMania match involving Shawn Michaels with a career vs. hair stipulation.

The match would pit the talented up-and-coming “Heartbreak Kid” against Savage, one of the WWF’s top stars in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Poffo revealed the concept on the Rene Dupree Café de Rene podcast:

“He didn’t wanna leave, but he had an idea that he could end his career with a better match than he had with Steamboat by working with Shawn Michaels,” Poffo said.

“It would build it up to a giant crescendo, and his idea was if Shawn Michaels loses, he loses his hair. And if Randy loses, since his hair was nothing to speak of, he would lose his career and then be relegated to the announcer’s desk.”

“They said, ‘Randy, that’s a great idea, but we’re having a youth movement and the best thing you can do is hang on to the microphone.’ He said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I didn’t realize I was elderly, but I think I’ll get a second opinion on that.’ So he calls the WCW, says, ‘Is that offer still on the table?’ Boom, he goes there.”

You can watch a clip from the podcast below: