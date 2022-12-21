Rap Star Rick Ross To Moderate Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland Talk On AEW Holiday Bash

“The Boss” will be at Holiday Bash!

No, not Sasha Banks.

Hip-hop star Rick Ross has been announced for his All Elite Wrestling return at Wednesday night’s special annual holiday-themed edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media on Tuesday evening to comment on the addition of Rick Ross to the AEW Holiday Bash show on Wednesday night.

“Tomorrow on TBS, don’t miss Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash,” wrote Khan via his official Twitter page. “We’ll be celebrating Wednesday with our annual Holiday Bash just days before Christmas, a great night of AEW stars & great wrestling + Rick Ross will mediate the meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve!”

Check out the announcement embedded below courtesy of the post from Tony Khan’s official Twitter feed, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash results coverage.