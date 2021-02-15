Rapper Bow-Wow To Train With WWE Legend Rikishi, Bow-Wow Tweets Damian Priest

Rapper Bow Wow is about to begin training with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and apparently wants in on the WrestleMania 37 storyline with fellow rapper Bad Bunny, Damian Priest, John Morrison and The Miz. Bow Wow took to Twitter earlier today and revealed that he’s set to begin training in the ring with Rikishi at the KnokX Pro Academy in Los Angeles, which Rikishi runs with Black Pearl. He also knocked current WWE stars once again. These tweets come after Bow Wow recently promised to focus on acting and pro wrestling once he’s released his final album.

Bow Wow, who turns 34 in early March, has been tweeting about a potential WWE match with Bad Bunny, who has been training for an in-ring run of his own, and is rumored to team with Priest to face The Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Bow Wow tweeted Priest today and said he has Morrison’s back.

“Hey @ArcherOfInfamy tell your little pet bad bunny I’ve been watching… and im not impressed. [eyes emoji] [rabbit face emoji] [no entry sign emoji] … i got @TheRealMorrison back! Stop hiding from the REAL mr bunny,” he wrote.

Priest responded, “Ha! Not impressed huh? Every Monday we’re living what you’re chasing homie. But by all means, keep shooting blanks on Twitter. [direct hit emoji] #LiveForever #WWERaw”

Bow Wow then wrote back and said he will see Priest soon. “Don’t have to chase whats in place. See you soon my friend [winking face emoji],” he wrote.

Here are some of Bow Wow’s latest tweets-

I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe . LOCKED IN — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

A lot of the wrestlers who are coming for me on twitter should be happy im going back and forth. Most have like 70k followers. Im actually helping you become a bigger name 😂😂 (million dollar man laugh) how you on RAW with 50k followers. Something not adding up. 😂 — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

Hey @ArcherOfInfamy tell your little pet bad bunny I’ve been watching… and im not impressed. 👀 🐰 🚫 … i got @TheRealMorrison back! Stop hiding from the REAL mr bunny — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

Don’t have to chase whats in place. See you soon my friend 😉 https://t.co/QxwtxfQhHt — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

I got these wrestlers in their feelings before they even drink a protein shake this morning 😂 — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

Naw damian cool. Just poking at em a lil bit! https://t.co/5nAzKrKxXi — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

I want bad bunny. But retribution jumped out on me first. Id love to bring them down 1 by 1 https://t.co/cCF3ep37Mi — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021