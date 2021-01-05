Rapper Cardi B Tweets About WWE After Mention On RAW

Multi-platinum rapper Cardi B took to Twitter after Monday’s Legends Night edition of WWE RAW and responded to being name-dropped by WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson. As noted, RAW featured a backstage segment where Angel Garza interrupted Wilson as she was chatting with Nikki Cross. Torrie told him that she had invited Cardi Bi, Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner to watch RAW tonight, and that they were waiting in a room down the hall. Torrie said maybe Cardi would be interested in Garza’s rose, so he went to look for her. It turned out that The Boogeyman was waiting in the empty room, not the celebrities Wilson had promised. Garza ran out of the room but was pinned by R-Truth, who became the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Cardi, who has made some WWE tweets in the past, made a tweet during RAW and asked why fans were tagging her in WWE-related posts.

She wrote, “Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ?”

One fan asked Cardi if she was watching RAW and she responded, “No , I used too.Im seeing people tagging me on WWE stuff and I’m kinda confuse”

Cardi made several more WWE tweets, noting that she likes SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks a lot. She also mentioned watching WWE when she was younger and being fans of several Legends and Hall of Famers – Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Edge, Melina, Trish Stratus, and Lita.

She wrote when asked if she used to watch The Rock, “Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on !”

Cardi then asked her fans to slow it down with the WWE tweets. She also mentioned hearing about a “sexy wrestler” named Carmella.

“Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years.I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella,” she wrote.

However, then rapper and noted WWE fan Wale chimed in and suggested he and Cardi head to WWE “wit da Mysterio mask” and cut some promos. Cardi responded and joked about collecting a WrestleMania payday.

She responded, “@wale don’t gotta tell me twice .This me On my way to wrestlermania to collect my check [weary face emoji x 2] [face with tears of joy emoji x 3]”

A fan then tweeted Cardi footage of the segment with Garza and Wilson. She responded and jokingly warned WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF …. [weary face emoji] [laughing emoji x 4] This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!!,” she wrote on the segment.

The Bodak Yellow rapper then had an exchange with Trish.

Stratus responded to the earlier tweet where Cardi name-dropped several Superstars, writing, “Cardi knows.”

“OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!!,” Cardi wrote back.

Banks re-tweeted some of Cardi’s comments and responded to the tweet where she said she likes The Boss a lot.

“I love you [blue heart emoji],” Banks wrote back.

