Raquel Gonzalez Comments On The State of WWE NXT Without Triple H

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Raquel Gonzalez talked about the state of WWE NXT without Triple H:

“He is the most amazing influence and person to have here. Especially on Tuesdays and especially at PPVs like WarGames. We do miss him a lot but we hope that he’s getting well and everything’s going good with his recovery, and it’s a full recovery. It is pretty weird. But I will say the team that we have, has always been a part of Triple H’s as well. So Triple H being the peanut butter (to NXT’s jelly), he’s never only been the one person of peanut butter. We have Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Road Dogg, Scotty Armstrong, Terry Taylor, Norman, Scotty 2 Hotty, all these coaches, Sara Armato. Now having Storm and Corino here as well, it’s been a blessing having an amazing team who are positive. Who kind of stepped in when Triple H had to step away for a little bit and have taken that role and been there, not only for the new talent but as well for the talent that has been here for a while and are trying to adjust to the changes as well.”

You can check out the full podcast below: