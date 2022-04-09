Raquel Gonzalez Debuts On WWE SmackDown With A New Name

The former Raquel Gonzalez has been called up from WWE NXT to WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Raquel debut in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton. She is now being called Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez gave props to SmackDown as having one of the most impressive female locker rooms in all of WWE, but guaranteed that the blue brand female Superstars have never seen anything like her. She was then interrupted by Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto.

Los Lotharios introduced themselves to Rodriguez and welcomed her to SmackDown, and she thanked them. They offered her their signature double kiss on each cheek but she told them there was no chance. The cousins walked off and said it was her loss, while Rodriguez asked Braxton if they’re always this annoying.

Rodriguez had been teaming with former partner turned rival Dakota Kai in NXT 2.0. They defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show, but dropped the straps back to Toxic Attraction just days later on Tuesday’s NXT episode.

Rodriguez debuted with WWE in January 2017 after signing in October 2016. She is a one-time NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. She has worked just two main roster matches – a dark match win over Toni Storm at the October 29, 2021 SmackDown, and a dark match win over Io Shirai at the February 4 SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on Rodriguez. Below are a few shots from tonight’s debut at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee: