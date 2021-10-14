Raquel Gonzalez On Becoming A Face Wrestler, Learning From Braun Strowman

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez recently spoke with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo Sports to discuss Hispanic Heritage Month.

Gonzalez has been in a relationship with former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) for a while now. While the article did not acknowledge the interview, Gonzalez talked about how Scherr helped her reach new heights creatively on a weekly basis.

“Even just being around Braun Strowman and having that time to pick his brain, being a bigger person and character in the ring, it helped me get a better grasp of the kind of wrestler I wanted to portray myself as when I stepped into the ring,” she said.

It was noted how Gonzalez’s has moved on from being a strong, silent enforcer to a more outspoken, babyface leader in the NXT women’s division. She discussed the transition from heel to babyface.

“I think the transition from heel to babyface hasn’t felt too different,” she said. “I feel like I am still being true to myself. Another big change is being more vocal. When I was a heel bodyguard, I was silent and kind of kept to myself. Now, I can open up about me, my character and who I am.”