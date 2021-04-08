Raquel Gonzalez Wins The NXT Women’s Championship

Raquel Gonzalez is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One event saw Gonzalez win the title by defeating Io Shirai in the main event.

This is the first singles title reign for Gonzalez. Shirai held the title for 302 days after winning it from Charlotte Flair on June 7, 2020 at the “Takeover: In Your House” event.