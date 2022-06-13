Raquel Rodriguez Discusses Her Transition From Playing a Heel to a Babyface

Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including her transition from being a heel in WWE NXT to a babyface on SmackDown.

“When I came up, I didn’t really know exactly what role I was going to be put into. I didn’t know if they wanted me to be a heel or if they wanted me to be a babyface. But I was ready for whichever direction that was going to go. I told myself, ‘I’m going to go and I’m going to be over the top about it.’ I am going to give 120%. If it’s too much, then they can just tell me it’s too much and I can reel it back in a little bit. But I have been waiting for this opportunity for so long. I’ve been working my butt off for this opportunity that I didn’t want to just go in and feel like I was stuck to one certain way or one certain character or one certain personality. I wanted to be a chameleon and I wanted to show them that I am a chameleon, I can do multiple things, I have multiple talents, and I have different things in my back pocket that not everyone has seen yet. Now’s the chance to present that because they know what I can do as a heel. That’s what I was in NXT. They know what I can do as a serious person. I think this was my opportunity to show them the contrary of that and show them that I can do this as well.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for quotes)