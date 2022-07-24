Raquel Rodriguez Names Which WWE NXT Stars Are Ready for the Main Roster

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke with #74 of WWE Die Woche for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, she stated that she thinks Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will make their way onto WWE’s main roster soon.

Stark recently made a comeback from an injury, and on Tuesday’s NXT, she won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender for Mandy Rose’s Women’s Championship. When it comes to Shirai, her WWE contract is set to end in August.

“Oh my gosh, the NXT women’s roster is stacked, it is. I see Io Shirai coming up soon. I definitely see her being a main player on Raw and SmackDown. She is everything that is women’s wrestling. She’s aggressive, she’s talented, she’s just unique and different too. I absolutely love Io Shirai and wrestling her and her style and I think Zoey Stark. I know she just made her comeback but I’ve always looked at Zoey Stark as someone who’s just a little bit different as well, kind of like a wildcard in the sense that Liv [Morgan] is too so, I would love to see what she would do with the Raw and SmackDown locker rooms.”

Rodriguez recently endorsed banana foster pancakes in a skimpy bikini. You can check out the photos by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)