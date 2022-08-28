Raquel Rodriguez on Not Teaming With Dakota Kai in WWE Tag Team Title Tournament

During the episode of SmackDown that aired on Friday, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah secured their spot in the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament by claiming victory over Natalya and Sonya Deville.

In the championship match, they will compete against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on Monday’s RAW.

During this week’s episode of The SmackDown Lowdown, Rodriguez talked about her past with Kai.

Rodriguez said:

“I know Dakota very well. We were the first NXT Tag Team Champions and we were the first ever two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. But that doesn’t change anything. She’s made her choices and I’ve made mine, and I am very excited to be making these finals — my Raw debut with my girl Aliyah by my side

You can watch the clip from The SmackDown Lowdown below: