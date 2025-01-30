Raquel Rodriguez Praises Dakota Kai, Calls Her An “Unseen Talent”

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic to discuss several topics, including Dakota Kai.

Rodriguez said, “I would definitely say, for Dakota Kai, she has like — what’s the word — like unseen talent, you know? I think, like, she brings such a different level to every match she’s in, and it’s always like — her with Lyra this past Monday, oh my gosh! Mind-blowing!… I love that about her, she’s so easy to work with, so kind … one of the best tag team partners that I could have been put with.”

On Aliyah:

“She just brings, like, explosions with everything she does and she’s so expressive, and entertaining, and exciting, and I absolutely love her.”

On Liv Morgan:

“She’s so talented, she’s so dedicated to her craft, she absolutely loves and dedicates her entire life to wrestling.”

