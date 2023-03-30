Raquel Rodriguez Reveals Which WWE NXT Wrestlers She Wants On The Main Roster

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling show for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Raquel shared her thoughts going into WrestleMania 39:

“I’ve had such a long journey coming up through NXT, and then NXT 2.0, and then getting the call up, and having the journey of my first year being on SmackDown, full of lots of amazing highs like being in the ring with Ronda Rousey, and lots of lows as well like being kind of, you know, moved around and switched around with tag team partners and whatnot, but I’m very excited to be a part of the weekend and I’m very nervous because obviously, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with being on the card for WrestleMania.”

Who she would like to see get called up from NXT to the main roster:

“There’s so many. I had the opportunity of working with Indi Hartwell a little bit while I was down in NXT and she is one heck of a hard worker, and she is entertaining too. So I’m really excited to see her up here. Zoey Stark is an amazing athlete. She’s gotten a little bit on the bad side recently, but we still love her. We still love what she does in the ring.”

On Backlash being held in Puerto Rico this year:

“It’s so exciting. I got a little taste of it because we had some live events down in Mexico this past November. Being in front of the Mexican audience, you can feel their love and their excitement for getting to be a part of a WWE show because it’s so rare that we get these moments to go down there and share this experience with them. You just feel it. Even looking out into the crowd, you can look out and just see all of the thousands of fans and they’re all just invested in what is happening in the ring. It’s so humbling. So I’m so excited to go back to Puerto Rico because this is the first premium live event we’re gonna have in so long, like 20 years. So I know that Damian Priest is very excited. Zelina Vegas is very excited. I’m very excited. It’s going to be an awesome event. I can’t wait. I’m looking forward to it.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)