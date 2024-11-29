Raquel Rodriguez Talks About Her WWE Return Ahead Of Women’s WarGames 2024

Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke with Wrestle Rant Radio to promote the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event on November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Ahead of the PLE, where she teams with Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae to take on Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY and Bayley in the Women’s WarGames match, Rodriguez spoke at length about her recent return to WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On her return to WWE following a lengthy injury absence and if she was ever worried that she would not be able to make a comeback: “That’s definitely something that crosses someone’s mind as an athlete, as a wrestler, if you get injured or you get sick. You definitely put in a position where you’re going, going, going with appearances, wrestling on TV, all these things, and then all of a sudden, it just stops, and time almost feels like it stands still, and you’re like, okay, well I’m here, but what do I do? How do I find my purpose? [That’s] really the key question that I think comes into your mind because we can get very confused. Me for instance, this has been my dream since I was a little girl, I’ve been watching my dad wrestle, I’ve been trying to get into this since I was a little girl. I’ve been fighting ever since the day I signed that contract to be here, I’ve been fighting every day to prove myself as a worthy contender, as a worthy WWE superstar for the company. So for all of that to just get taken away, I almost felt lost because it was like my identity, my purpose, my whole reason for working hard was ripped from me, and now I can’t work out. I can’t strain myself too hard, I can’t eat certain things, I don’t want to be outside, I don’t want people to see me this way because I don’t feel good, I feel gross. So yeah, you definitely have to think, ‘What if I just don’t go back? What am I going to do next?’ So I did have those thoughts running through my mind quite a bit, but I’m really, really grateful to my sister, Liv [Morgan], who never stopped being there for me throughout any of the days. She messaged me, she checked up on me, even when she was dealing with her arm injury and having all the stress of her coming back and her wrestling Rhea and winning the Women’s Title, it was a lot on her plate. To know that she had all of that going on and still had the time to think about me, to reach out to me, to send me things, it made me feel like I found someone absolutely loyal to me and who’s willing to be there for me. That turned the page in my head. I thought, when I do get healthy again, because I know I’m gonna get healthy again, when I do step back into that ring, that is one person I’m going to support 110%. Coming back, there was no question about what side I was going to be on. It was always going to be Liv Morgan’s side.”

On how happy she is just to be back in the mix in WWE, and how she will not take any opportunities that comes her way for granted: “I’m just so happy to be able to be back and to be in the full swing of things. It’s so nice being on the road with my friends again, being at work. I love showing up to Raw and SmackDown and hanging out at TV all day. It’s just one of the best things that we can do, so from now on, I told myself I’m not taking any of these days for granted, any of these opportunities for granted. I know that this can go just as quickly as it comes. I’ve felt it. I just want to take every day for what it is and be happy and enjoy and be victorious at it too because winning while you’re doing it is even better [laughs] … Since I’ve been back, it has been so much fun, I absolutely love getting to be with Liv Morgan. We’re on the road together. Judgment Day, being part of that crew, oh my gosh, Dominik, Carlito, Finn, JD, they are hilarious. I love getting to be in the clubhouse. I feel like a whole new person. So it’s been absolutely amazing since I’ve been back, and I’m just so glad to be in the full swing of things.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.