Raquel Rodriguez Talks NXT Heatwave Appearance, Dragon Lee Wants Title Shot, More

– Dragon Lee wants to run it back. After he and Lyra Valkyria defeated The Judgment Day duo of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at Tuesday’s NXT Heatwave show, the masked fan-favorite took to social media to make his case for another shot at Dom’s NXT North American Championship. “I want a rematch for the North American Championship,” he wrote. Check out the post below.

I want a rematch for The North American Champion! https://t.co/OsvjyJNwrL — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) August 23, 2023

– Also new on Twitter (X) coming out of NXT Heatwave on Tuesday night is a post-show digital exclusive interview with Raquel Rodriguez, who commented on coming out and attacking Ripley, which led to the aforementioned Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria victory over Ripley and Mysterio. Check out the interview via the video embedded below.

– Finally, Jagger Reid of The Dyad took to Twitter (X) after NXT Heatwave to comment on the scheduled Steel Cage match between The Dyad and The Creed Brothers on next week’s episode of NXT on USA. “A statement will be made,” he wrote. “This isn’t one to be missed. Next Tuesday. #WWENXT.” Check out the post below.