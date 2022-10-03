Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Add Mid-Card Title To Women’s Division

Raquel Rodriguez thinks WWE should add a mid-card championship to their women’s division.

The former NXT Women’s Champion spoke about this during a recent appearance on “The Ten Count” with NBC Sports Boston.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she shares her thoughts on this.

On whether WWE should introduce a mid-card title for the women’s division: “100%. I think that would be something so great for the women’s division especially because we have so much diversity in the women’s division. We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds and different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship, having a North American championship for the women would be something. Just a huge leap forward for the Women’s Division in wrestling in general. I think that would be something so great for the women’s division especially because we have so much diversity in the women’s division.”

On whether or not she thinks that a mid-card title will be introduced in the future: “And I personally do feel like that is something that is possible and is something that could possibly be happening in the near future so I’m looking forward to that and possibly you know making new history.”

Check out the complete Raquel Rodriguez interview from NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” by watching the video embedded below.



(H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes)