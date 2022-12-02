Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury Reportedly a Storyline, Update on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

According to reports, Raquel Rodriguez did not sustain any injuries after all.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rodriguez was assaulted backstage during the Survivor Series go-home episode of WWE SmackDown that took place a week ago. Shotzi later stated that Rodriguez sustained a broken arm and a dislocated elbow as a result of the attack, and that the injury was made worse during their match against Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show wearing an arm brace. She did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey because Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. Rousey defeated Shotzi by submission. After that, WWE made the announcement that Rodriguez will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Raquel does not have a legitimate injury, according to an updated report from Fightful Select. The current injury is “completely fictional” in nature.

It was mentioned that Rodriguez is planning to continue to sell her injuries on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, complete with the arm brace that she has been sporting recently.

As can be seen in the video that was posted to Twitter below, Rodriguez also sold the injury for DraftKings’ Jared Carrabis in a video that was filmed backstage at Survivor Series with other WWE Superstars.

Rodriguez’s return date has not been announced as of yet, but after tonight’s episode of SmackDown, we should have a better idea of when to expect his return.

As of the time this article was written, Rodriguez had not yet made any public comments regarding her situation.