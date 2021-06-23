Ratings For Final Two Episodes Of WWE Most Wanted Treasures

The ninth and final episode of season one of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, drew 491,000 viewers this past Sunday night at 8pm ET on A&E, according to SpoilerTV. The episode drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Viewership for the season finale was up 0.82% from the previous week, which focused on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, and drew 487,000 viewers. The key demo rating for the Flair episode was down 16% from the Andre episode, which drew a 0.19 rating.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures drew a total of 5.109 million viewers for the 9 first-run episodes. This comes to an average of 567,666 viewers per episode. Like WWE’s A&E Biography series, this does not include the various replays that aired, which also drew several hundred thousand viewers. The first season of Most Wanted Treasures averaged a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The second episode, featuring The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Kane, topped the season with 769,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the key demo. The sixth episode, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts, Jimmy Hart and The Honky Tonk Man, was at the bottom of the list with 455,000 viewers and a 0.18 key demo rating.