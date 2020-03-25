Ratings & Full Videos From Vice’s “Dark Side Of The Ring” Chris Benoit Episode

ViceTV has released the full season two premiere of their “Dark Side of the Ring” series, which focused on the Chris Benoit tragedy. The show features some new information on the tragedy as many people close to the situation were interviewed, including Chris Jericho, Nancy Benoit’s sister Sandra Toffoloni, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Fayette County, Georgia Sheriff Larry Alden, among others.

You can see part 1 above and part 2 below. Also below is the “Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark” episode for the season two premiere. The special episode features Chavo and Tommy Dreamer talking to Ben Kissel and Chris Gethard about the life, tragedy and legacy of Benoit.

Last night’s episode, which featured a re-airing of part one and the premiere of part two, drew 320,000 viewers on ViceTV at 9pm ET. The show ranked #80 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. Last Tuesday’s part one premiere did not make the Top 150.

Last night’s “After Dark” episode drew 127,000 viewers in the 11pm ET timeslot, ranking #133 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The main Benoit episode and the accompanying “After Dark” episode drew a total of 447,000 viewers on cable last night for ViceTV, from 9pm-11:30pm ET.

Part one had been released on YouTube before last Tuesday’s TV premiere, but part two was just released this afternoon, which may have helped with viewership.

The Benoit episode was the highest-rated “Dark Side of the Ring” episode yet. Vice previously touted the following ratings from season one of “Dark Side of the Ring” on ViceTV:

* Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

* The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the key demo

* Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the key demo

* The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the key demo

* Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the key demo

* The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the key demo

Next Tuesday’s episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” will focus on ECW Original New Jack. You can click here to see the trailer and his related tweets.