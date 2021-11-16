Ratings Report For Friday’s Countdown To AEW Full Gear Special

Friday’s Countdown to AEW Full Gear special drew 292,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.11% from the 361,000 viewers that the thirty-minute Countdown to All Out preview special drew back on September 3 after the All Out go-home edition of AEW Rampage.

Friday’s Countdown to Full Gear special drew a 0.10 18-49 key demo rating. This is down 44.44% from the 0.18 key demo rating that the Countdown to All Out special drew in September.

The Countdown to Full Gear special ranked #54 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 key demo rating. This is down from the #9 ranking for the Countdown to All Out preview special in September.

The Countdown To Revolution special that aired back in March drew 347,000 viewers and a 0.12 key demo rating at 10pm on a Wednesday night following Dynamite. The Countdown To All Out 2020 special drew 357,000 viewers and a 0.14 key demo rating on a Saturday at 5:30pm.

The thirty-minute AEW Countdown to Full Gear preview special aired at 11pm ET on TNT, right after the Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Rampage went off the air. Rampage drew 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 18-49 key demo rating, which were near-record lows. You can click here for our full Rampage ratings report.

For what it’s worth, the extended cut of the Countdown to Full Gear special aired live on YouTube and currently has 148,726 archived video views. There’s no confirmation on what the live stream peaked at. You can see the YouTube video below.

